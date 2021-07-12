Webcoin (WEB) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 45.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $51,471.20 and approximately $13.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00902554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.