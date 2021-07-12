Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PACW stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.35. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

