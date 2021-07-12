Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The GEO Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

