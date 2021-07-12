Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for adidas (ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/9/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/6/2021 – adidas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/2/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/25/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

6/8/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

5/21/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/19/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

5/13/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ADDYY traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.29. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.73. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. adidas AG has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $189.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get adidas AG alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that adidas AG will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s payout ratio is 105.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.