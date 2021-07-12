Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for adidas (ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/9/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/7/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/6/2021 – adidas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 7/2/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/2/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/25/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 6/8/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 5/19/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 5/13/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
ADDYY traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.29. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.73. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. adidas AG has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $189.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that adidas AG will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
