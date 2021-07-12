Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/9/2021 – Evelo Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Evelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

7/1/2021 – Evelo Biosciences had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

6/29/2021 – Evelo Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

6/23/2021 – Evelo Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Evelo Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Evelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $731.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Get Evelo Biosciences Inc alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.