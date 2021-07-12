Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Heineken (HEINY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS: HEINY) in the last few weeks:

6/30/2021 – Heineken had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/29/2021 – Heineken had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/28/2021 – Heineken had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/28/2021 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

6/25/2021 – Heineken had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/24/2021 – Heineken had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/23/2021 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

6/11/2021 – Heineken had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01. Heineken has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

