Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

7/8/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

7/8/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/7/2021 – J Sainsbury is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/29/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

6/24/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/7/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,132. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. J Sainsbury plc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9796 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

