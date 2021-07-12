Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SNSE) recently:

7/10/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

7/6/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

6/29/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Shares of SNSE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,953. The company has a market cap of $248.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Peyer bought 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,408 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

