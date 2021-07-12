Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy (TSE: CPG):

7/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$11.00.

6/10/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.75.

6/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

5/13/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$4.98 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$5.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

