Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Position Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Weibo worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Weibo by 10.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth about $2,722,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weibo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 238.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 131,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 92,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

WB stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WB shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

