WesBanco, Inc. (NYSE:WSBC) EVP Sells $207,690.00 in Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NYSE:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00.

WSBC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 274,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,047. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $39.87.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

