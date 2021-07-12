West Bancorporation, Inc. (NYSE:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan Buys 6,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NYSE:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 6,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $177,120.00.

WTBA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,289. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

