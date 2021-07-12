Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.22.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

WES opened at $21.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,010 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

