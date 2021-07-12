Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1,677.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,280,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.59 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.