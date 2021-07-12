Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.54 and last traded at $42.54. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23.

Whitbread Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.