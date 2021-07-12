Whiteheart Hits 24 Hour Volume of $95,416.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $673.92 or 0.02033065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $95,416.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00112507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00159052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,063.47 or 0.99745731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00957793 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

