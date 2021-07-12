Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WBRBY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC started coverage on Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.