Wilder World Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $1.83 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 125.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00895972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

