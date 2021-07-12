William Blair Weighs in on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $91.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,650 shares of company stock worth $3,255,904. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

