William G. Shipley Sells 5,202 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $92,803.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William G. Shipley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, William G. Shipley sold 3,217 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $54,656.83.

Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. 655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGH shares. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

