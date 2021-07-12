William L. Pirtle Sells 10,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE:SHEN) SVP William L. Pirtle sold 10,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $509,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHEN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.63. 500,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,369. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

