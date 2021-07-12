William S. Swelbar Sells 4,000 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HA) Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HA) Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00.

HA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,982. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

