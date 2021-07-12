William Sumas Sells 1,830 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NYSE:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NYSE:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70.

Shares of VLGEA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.60. 20,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,256. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

