Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,234 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WLTW. reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.37. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

