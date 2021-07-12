Wing (WING) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.24 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $18.07 or 0.00054890 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $31.72 million and approximately $46.24 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00044515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00159365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,965.31 or 1.00122977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.31 or 0.00960707 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,880,111 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,111 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

