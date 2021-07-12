WINkLink 1-Day Volume Tops $34.95 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $267.70 million and $34.95 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00111733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00159419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,012.35 or 1.00059251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00960421 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

