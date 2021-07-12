Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $75.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

