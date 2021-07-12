Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 415,277 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Wipro worth $19,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 952,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 81,037 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.