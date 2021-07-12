Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS: MRWSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/7/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/5/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

6/24/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

6/22/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

6/17/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

5/20/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

MRWSY stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

