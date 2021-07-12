Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.54

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 6651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.0559 per share. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

