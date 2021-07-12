WOM Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $276,331.00 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $276,331.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

