Woodline Partners LP Has $26.07 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,797 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $145.63. 15,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,346. The firm has a market cap of $181.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.52.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.