Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 285,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 673,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 485,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after buying an additional 242,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 68,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

