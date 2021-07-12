Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 331,170 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 331,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $75,010,005.00.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.39. 980,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,132. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.