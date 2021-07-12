WOWswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,870.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $79,870.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $5.69 or 0.00017160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00112133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00158999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,221.36 or 1.00132491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.50 or 0.00959977 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

