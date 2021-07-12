Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Cap Tops $210,077.84 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $3.20 or 0.00009532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $210,077.84 and approximately $4,770.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00116377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00162064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,556.50 or 0.99894034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.73 or 0.00966693 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

