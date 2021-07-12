Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties One Day Volume Hits $5.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00009241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $201,060.76 and $5.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00112650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00159170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,193.90 or 1.00094523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.99 or 0.00961911 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

