Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $318.62 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $330.73 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $318.62 or 0.00960199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00111651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00158994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,215.46 or 1.00100222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,340,266 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

