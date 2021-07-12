Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 4.6% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN opened at $113.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.39. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

