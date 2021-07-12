Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $560.00

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 559.40 ($7.31), with a volume of 40932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($7.12).

Shore Capital reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 472.85. The company has a market capitalization of £112.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

