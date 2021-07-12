X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:XFOR) CFO Sells $42,469.28 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28.

Shares of XFOR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 90,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,035. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

