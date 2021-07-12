Xavier Eric Mesrobian Sells 11,900 Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SKKY) Stock

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SKKY) VP Xavier Eric Mesrobian sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $15,113.00.

SKKY stock remained flat at $$1.23 during midday trading on Monday.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

