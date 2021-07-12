Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Position Boosted by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the period. Xencor comprises about 9.4% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 8.42% of Xencor worth $211,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $34.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

