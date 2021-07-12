Xend Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $487,805.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $2.78 million and $487,805.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00111651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00158994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,215.46 or 1.00100222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.62 or 0.00960199 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.