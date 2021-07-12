Xiaobin Wu Sells 3,398 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $1,197,930.92.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $3,313,895.40.

Shares of NYSE BGNE traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.12. 195,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,899. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $204.17 and a 52 week high of $388.97.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

