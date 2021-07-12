XMON Hits 24-Hour Volume of $500,115.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $500,115.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $1,308.94 or 0.03967349 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 76.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00111733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00159419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,012.35 or 1.00059251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00960421 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

