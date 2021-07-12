XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Position Raised by Cowbird Capital LP

Cowbird Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 425.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the quarter. XPEL makes up approximately 10.0% of Cowbird Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cowbird Capital LP owned 1.60% of XPEL worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 57.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $790,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,138,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,922 shares of company stock worth $18,002,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $3.74 on Monday, reaching $88.26. 1,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,745. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

