XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Sells $2,225,600.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $2,225,600.00.
Shares of XPEL stock traded up $6.48 on Monday, hitting $91.00. 6,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
About XPEL
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.