XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Sells $2,225,600.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $2,225,600.00.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $6.48 on Monday, hitting $91.00. 6,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Get XPEL alerts:

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.