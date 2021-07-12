yAxis (YAXIS) One Day Volume Hits $169,162.00

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. yAxis has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $169,162.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00010277 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00045183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00112213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00159733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,978.10 or 1.00092193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00961096 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

