Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $49,733.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ycash has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.23 or 0.00323429 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00132242 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00178495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002548 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,342,350 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

